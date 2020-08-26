Summit Modified Championship Weekend Postponed to Sept. 18-19

The DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals championship weekend at Cedar Ridge Speedway, originally scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 28-29, has been postponed due to the high chance of rain projected in the area.

The annual Hope for Harlie event will now be contested Friday and Saturday, Sept. 18-19. Cedar Ridge hosted a successful championship weekend for the Summit Modifieds for the first time in tour history last year, and both parties are looking forward to providing the full two-day event in its entirety again in 2020.

DIRTcar Series PR