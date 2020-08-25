ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East Combo Race at Toledo Added to Slate on September 12; Races at Berlin, New Hampshire, and Salem Removed from 2020 Schedule

Once again, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the ARCA Menards Series to be nimble in its 2020 scheduling.

Events at Michigan’s Berlin Raceway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway have been removed from the 2020 ARCA Menards Series East slate, as has the ARCA Menards Series race at Salem Speedway in Indiana. In place of these events, a new ARCA Menards Series/ARCA Menards Series East race at Toledo Speedway has been added to the schedule on Saturday, Sept. 12.

“The logistical challenges created by COVID-19 forced us to make some difficult decisions,” ARCA President Ron Drager said. “We are disappointed that we won’t be visiting Berlin Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and Salem Speedway this year, but we look forward to bringing the excitement of ARCA Menards Series racing back to those great facilities in the future.”

The Sept. 12 event at Toledo, which will be broadcast live at 5 p.m. ET on MAVTV and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, will be open to a limited number of fans – the first Toledo Speedway event to feature fans this year.

The race will count championship points toward both the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East.

It will mark the third ARCA Menards Series and second ARCA Menards Series East events on the famed half-mile track this season. Sam Mayer swept the ARCA Menards Series doubleheader at Toledo on July 31 and Aug. 2, while Ty Gibbs captured the checkered flag in the ARCA Menards Series East return event on June 13.

The ARCA Menards Series & Sioux Chief Showdown returns to action Saturday with the Dutch Boy 150 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on MAVTV and TrackPass.

The next ARCA Menards Series East event will be Toledo on Sept. 12.

ARCA Racing PR