Ninth Place Indianapolis 500 Run for Harvey and Meyer Shank Racing

Despite running for the first time without fans on site, the 2020 Indianapolis 500 delivered excitement on Sunday as Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) driver Jack Harvey battled from 20th at the start to finish ninth in the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda.



A combination of aggressive restarts, flawless pit stops and perfectly played out strategy were the recipe for Harvey’s head turning run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Starting from 20th on the grid, Harvey and the No. 60 MSR crew performed five near perfect pit stops which allowed the Brit to leap frog ahead of competition on more than half of the stops.



With the help of his spotters high above Turns 1 and 3, Harvey impressed during the all-important restarts to battle his way to the front, racing into the top ten on lap 140.



As the fuel strategies through the field consolidated in the final stages of the race, Harvey peeled into pit lane for one final service on lap 169. The MSR squad delivered once again as he returned to the fray ninth in the order.



His hunt for the front was put on hold as a full course caution came out with just four laps to go. The race was unfortunately finished under yellow but the hard work from Harvey and his crew saw the young racer emerge ninth, his career-best Indianapolis 500 finish.



“Coming into the month we were pretty confident in what we could achieve,” said Harvey who netted his first-ever INDYCAR podium at the INDYCAR Grand Prix in 2019. “It’s always special getting a good result in Indy. Obviously everyone comes to try and win but I am so happy with where we finished. I am so proud of the guys on pit lane, they absolutely nailed it. We had some really great restarts which helped us as well. A big thanks to AutoNation and SiriusXM - I’m just really happy, it’s a really great day.”



Thrilled with the team’s performance, it was a rewarding day for MSR co-owner Mike Shank as the team’s strategy played out exactly according to plan to secure a top ten finish.



“Jack just did an incredible job out there,” said Shank. “It was a hard-fought race from 20th up and he just kept chipping away at it - and it was actually to our plan. The stops were phenomenal today, we were gaining positions I think almost every stop. Next year we just have to focus on qualifying and make sure we put Jack in a better position during the race. I can’t thank everyone enough, Jack’s effort, the team’s effort and of course everyone at AutoNation and SiriusXM.”



It will be a quick turn around from one oval to another as the team now begins preparations for the double header Bomarito Automotive Group 500 next weekend World Wide technology Raceway.



