Devon Morgan Visits Victory Lane At Harris Speedway

Devon Morgan notched his third victory of the season in 602 late model competition Saturday night at North Carolina’s Harris Speedway.

Morgan, 18, was impressive throughout the evening at the three-eighths-mile red clay oval. He started from the pole for the feature and led the entire distance to earn his third victory of the season and second of the year at Harris Speedway.

“That was a lot of fun,” Morgan said. “The car was absolutely perfect tonight and we couldn’t have asked for a better race track to race on. I really think I’m starting to get the hang of racing these 602 late models. They were a big step up from what I’d been doing, but I’m learning every time I’m in the car and I think its showing in my results.”

Morgan is in his first year of competition in a 602 late model and continues to gain experience and confidence at various tracks throughout the region.

“We wouldn’t be able to go racing without our sponsors and supporters,” Morgan said. “Folks like Buffalo Bar & Grill, Upper Low Class Rod Shop, Shore 2 Shore, Affordable Automotive of Woodruff, Elite Cars LLC, Francis Marion Tire & Brake Service and Meredith Battery make what we do possible.

“Also a big thank you to Maverick Steel, Innovative Manufacturing and Design, Wiley-X and BKP Art,” Morgan continued. “My parents have been behind me this entire time and I wouldn’t be able to do this without them either. My crew guys Chase Thomason and Zach Dillon were also a huge help, without them we probably wouldn’t have been racing tonight. I also have to thank Tonya McCallister and her team at MPM Marketing for all the help on the marketing side.”