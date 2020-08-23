Love Battles Back To Win In ARCA West At CNS

Jesse Love pulled away in a green-white-checkered finish to score the victory in the ENEOS 150 presented by NAPA AUTO PARTS at Colorado National Speedway on Saturday – capturing his third win in seven races in the ARCA Menards Series West this year.

The 15-year-old Menlo Park, Calif., driver of the No. 19 NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry led the way among Bill McAnally Racing’s four rookie drivers – with Giovanni Scelzi third in the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS / Curb Records Toyota Camry, Gracie Trotter fourth in the No. 99 ENEOS Toyota Camry and Holley Hollan seventh in the No. 50 NAPA Filters/ JBL/ NAPA Belts & Hoses Toyota Camry.

Love appeared to be on cruise control for most of the race, dominating from his pole position start. After contact from the second-place car on a couple of occasions late in the race, however, he ended up in third and had to battle back. He charged into second and muscled his way by for the lead, then held on in a two-lap dash to the checkered flag after a late-race restart.

The fierce battle was evident with Love, who had to catch his breath after climbing from his car in Victory Lane.

“I didn’t breath once on that last restart,” he said. “I had a great Toyota. It was a hard race and we’re happy to get the win.”

Love offered his view, meanwhile, on the manner in which the lead was exchanged late in the race.

“I was always brought up to race people how you want them to race you,” he said. “So, I gave it back to him, how he raced me. It’s just kind of one of those things.”

Scelzi, meanwhile, matched his two previous third-place finishes – his career-best in the series. Nonetheless, after running for the lead late in the race, he expressed some disappointment.

“I just didn’t race aggressive enough,” he said. “You’ve just got to move people out of the way. That’s what happened to me. You can’t really complain about it. You’ve just got to pay it back.”

He expressed his appreciation, meanwhile, to the turnout of people at the track from the NAPA Distribution Center in Denver – along with guests from ENEOS, NAPA Filters, NAPA Power Premium Plus and NAPA Belts & Hoses.

“Thank you to NAPA and all the people that came out with them,” he said. “And thanks to Toyota and Curb Records. It’s cool to represent a team like this. We’ve just got to win one.”

NAPA was well represented with guests at CNS who were treated to a VIP experience. An NGK VIP crew member was also honored. Guests were hosted in the popular Turn 2 VIP hospitality area.

Trotter qualified second to Love in time trials, giving BMR a sweep of the front row starting spots. Hollan, who started ninth, worked her way into the top five late in the race – but saw chances of a career-best finish slip away after getting turned around in Turn 4 with less than 20 laps to go.

With his win, Love extended his lead in the championship standings to seven points. Trotter retained third in the standings, with Scelzi remaining fifth and Hollan seventh in points.

BMR PR