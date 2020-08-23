Before the green flag drops on the 104th Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge, take a candid look behind-the-scenes at Marco Andretti's pole-winning laps.
Andretti became just the second member of the famed racing family to capture the Pole Position at the Indy 500, and the first Andretti in 33 years. Mario Andretti, the only other family member to claim pole at Indy, started from the first position in 1966, '67 and '87. The latest coming when Marco was just two-months old.
The third-generation racer, Marco, leads the iconic Indy 500 field of 33 to the green flag today at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
Behind-The-Scenes of Marco Andretti's Indy 500 Pole Run
Before the green flag drops on the 104th Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge, take a candid look behind-the-scenes at Marco Andretti's pole-winning laps.
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Adam Sinclair
Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.
Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.
Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network.
Contact Adam: Email
Latest from Adam Sinclair
- Move to ‘Dark Side’ Yields IMSA Prototype Challenge Win for Rao, Bell
- Top Ten For The Heart of Racing Team
- City of Portland extends agreement for Grand Prix of Portland through 2023
- Trans Am Rears Historical Indianapolis 500 Competitors and Champions
- Honda’s Fastest Seat in Sports To Lead Andretti Family into History before Indy 500 Sunday