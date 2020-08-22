Charging DeFrancesco extends points lead with strong run in Indianapolis

Indy Pro 2000 points leader Devlin DeFrancesco extended his championship lead with a charging run to fourth place for Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport tonight in the Cooper Tires Freedom 90-event at Lucas Oil Raceway.



After qualifying fifth for his first oval race, DeFrancesco lost a spot at the start and ran in sixth place for much of the 90-lap journey.



The Italian-Canadian racer kept the leading pack in touch for much of the race and preserved his tires as he “went to school” learning how to deal with traffic under race conditions on an oval.



After drawing on the advice of his fellow Allinsports Simulator racers: Indianapolis 500 champions Tony Kanaan and Juan Pablo Montoya – DeFrancesco was able to attack in the final five laps making two passes to move up to fourth place at the checkered flag.



The top-four result was DeFrancesco’s fifth top-four finish from six races so far this season in the Indy Pro 2000 championship. Tonight’s race has now extended his lead to seven points in the championship.



Fresh from his oval debut tonight, DeFrancesco will again race on an oval next week in St. Louis when the championship races at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.



DeFrancesco’s Indy Pro 2000 campaign is supported by leading motorsport media brand WTF1, world-class racing simulator manufacturer Allinsports, Apple’s largest premium retail partner, Simply Mac, Torque Esports, Pure Kana and One Plant Merchandise.

Devlin DeFrancesco PR