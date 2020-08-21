ARCA East: Ty Gibbs Dominates, Sam Mayer Wins at Dover

Sam Mayer visited victory lane for the second time of his career on Friday at Dover International Speedway. Mayer, piloting the No. 21 Chevrolet for GMS Racing, started second on the leaderboard and led the final 21 of the 125 laps.

Ty Gibbs dominated the first and second segments of the event by leading the first 104 circuits. However, with 14 laps to go, after falling to the second spot, Gibbs made contact with the wall off turn two and suffered significant front-end damage.

The incident, resulting in a lengthy red-flag stoppage, ultimately ended their day with a 12th-place finish.

Prior to Gibbs making contact with the wall, Mayer took the lead from Gibbs on lap 105 to earn his fifth combined win across all three ARCA divisions in 2020.

Mason Diaz took home his first career top five finish in the ARCA Menards Series East division on Friday. The driver of the No. 25 Toyota started eighth on the leaderboard and sat 3.784 seconds behind the race winner.

Max McLaughlin and Drew Dollar rounded out the top five.

Corey Heim, Parker Retzlaff, Chase Cabre, Taylor Gray and Chuck Buchanan Jr. took home top 10 finishes.

The ARCA Menards Series East will return to action on September 12th at Loudon. The event will air live on TrackPass NBC Sports Gold.