Joe Graf Jr. to compete in ARCA Menards Series East race at Dover

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) Rookie of the Year candidate Joe Graf Jr. will perform triple duty this weekend at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, as the 22-year-old has added Friday afternoon’s General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East (AMSE) race to his calendar driving for Visconti Motorsports.



While no stranger to the ARCA Menards Series scene, Graf Jr. will make just his third ARCA East start – the first since last August at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.



“I’m thankful for this opportunity to compete in the ARCA Menards Series East race this weekend at Dover,” said Graf Jr. who drives for Bobby Dotter’s SS GreenLight Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.



“The extra track time this weekend at Dover will be extremely beneficial heading into the Xfinity doubleheader. Visconti Motorsports has an incredibly good ARCA East program and our goal is to contend for the win on Friday afternoon.”



Graf Jr.’s primary NASCAR Xfinity Series partner Bucked Up Energy will be the primary partner of his No. 74 Ford for the third ARCA East race of the season.



With no practice or qualifying for the Xfinity Series this weekend at the “Monster Mile” the one-hour practice session on Friday shortly before the race will prove to be immensely valuable for the former ARCA winner.



He hopes the experience will be beneficial as the Xfinity Series is just past the halfway point of their 2020 season.



“Any additional track time is extremely valuable,” Graf Jr. added. “With no practice or qualifying in Xfinity – it would have been a little more challenging without the ARCA East race. A good run on Friday will certainly be a boost for the rest of the weekend.



“I also want to thank Marie Benevento and John Visconti for the opportunity and looking forward to having our No. 74 Bucked Up Energy Ford at the front.”



Graf Jr. is a graduate of the premier ARCA Menards Series where in 39 races, he earned one win, seven top-fives and 21 top-10 finishes all for Chad Bryant Racing (CBR).



In addition to Bucked Up Energy, The Reichert Group, Event Tone Wireless, Bomber Eyewear and Circle TPR will serve as additional marketing partners for the 125-lap content.



The General Tire 125 will air live on NBC’s Track Pass on Fri., Aug. 21 beginning at 2:00 p.m.



