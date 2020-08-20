NBC Sports launches "Message in a milk bottle" Indy 500 activation at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NBC Sports is launching “Message In A Milk Bottle” – a time capsule at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to commemorate The 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. NBC Sports’ “Message In A Milk Bottle” captured drivers’ thoughts and sentiments at Media Day before Sunday’s race, and fans around the country can participate by submitting their own messages via social media using #MessageInAMilkBottle. The messages will be opened next year around The 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Customized lockers for all 33 drivers have been placed on Pagoda Plaza – one for each driver – with an empty milk bottle inside. An additional giant milk bottle will be at the edge of the lockers to hold fan messages, with drivers answering the questions: ‘Who are you racing for in this year’s Indy 500?’ and ‘Why is the Indy 500 special to you?’

Beginning today through the green flag on Sunday on NBC, fans can submit their messages to be included in the time capsule via social media using #MessageInAMilkBottle. Select fan messages will be included and the “Message In A Milk Bottle” time capsule will remain on-site at IMS until next year.

NBC Sports will present five hours of live coverage from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on race day – Sunday, August 23 – beginning with pre-race coverage on NBC at 1 p.m. ET with the green flag slated to wave at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst), and Paul Tracy (analyst) will call the 104th Indianapolis 500 alongside pit reporters Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast and Kevin Lee.

NBC Sports’ comprehensive Indy 500 commentary team includes host Mike Tirico and analyst and former INDYCAR driver Danica Patrick, who made eight Indy 500 starts in her career (best finish of third in 2009) and was the first woman to lead laps in ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’ NBC Sports’ motorsports reporter Rutledge Wood will provide on-site reports from in and around Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

