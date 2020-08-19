Gus Dean set to return to CARS Super Late Model competition at Franklin County

Bluffton, S.C. native Gus Dean (@gusdean) is heading back to his racing roots this weekend.



The recently turned 26-year-old will return to the CARS Super Late Model tour this weekend at Franklin County (Va.) Speedway and make his first series’ start since Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway last year.



Dean will drive the No. 56 MASHONIT Apparel Co. Chevrolet in Saturday night’s race in a collaborative effort between Dean Racing and DLP Performance.



The popular driver will make his Super Late Model debut at the three-eighths-mile asphalt short track.



“I love Super Late Model racing and always enjoy the opportunity to get back to the local short track scene and compete at some of the best in the industry,” said Dean.



“We’ve been steadily preparing for this race and I think we are capable of going out there and not only running near the front but contending for the win.”



Dean’s No. 56 Chevrolet will be backed by MASHONIT Apparel Co.



MASHONIT Apparel Co. is a brand for those that live life wide open. The people that look at something normal and think, "That's not good enough,” “It can go faster" or "Let's see what this thing can do."



Those that have the hunger inside that keeps them just south of normal.



That never-ending hunger for speed and adrenaline that allows you to find the thin line between being heroic and insane, giving them a perspective on life that few are lucky enough to find. – That’s MASHONIT.



Dean, a frequent competitor in the ARCA Menards Series and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series raced his No. 56 Super Late Model earlier this year at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway – with solid results, all while juggling his big track duties at the historic Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.



With no points or pressure on the line this weekend, the AutosByNelson.com 250 offers the chance for Dean to race hard and leave his mark.



“It’s going to be a competitive race,” he said. “Anytime you go to a short track these days in a Super Late Model – the competition is fierce and Franklin County shouldn’t be any different. We’ll have a practice on Friday, and I’ll work with my team to get our No. 56 MASHONIT Apparel Co. Chevrolet dialed in and then hope we can continue to make gains on Saturday.



“I think it’s going to be a race of patience and tire conservation too. You can’t let your guard down. I’m just pumped to get back behind the wheel of a Super Late Model.” While the coronavirus pandemic has shifted the agenda for Dean this season, the two-time ARCA Menards Series winner will have a busy schedule with additional Super Late Model races –- while also competing in ARCA and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series before the season concludes at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in November.



“I’m thankful to have a busy fall,” Dean added. “We’re going to announce the details soon but knowing that I’ll have the opportunity to go to the race track and have the chance to win in each race is very rewarding.”



Dean who turned 26 on Aug. 19 has 16 CARS Super Late Model Tour starts between 2015 and 2019 with a career-best second at Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Speedway and six top-10 finishes overall.



Practice for the AutosByNelson.com 250 is set for Sat., Aug. 22 from 1:35 p.m. to 2:05 p.m., with a final session edged in from 2:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Qualifying is set for 5:45 p.m. with the event set to take the green flag shortly after 7:00 p.m. (ET). Live coverage of the event will air on CarsTour.tv.



For more on Gus Dean, please visit GusDean.com, like him on Facebook (Gus Dean Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@GusDean).



For more on MASHONIT Apparel Co., please visit MashOnIt.com, like them on Facebook (MashOnIt Apparel Co.,), follow them on Instagram (MashOnIt_Clothing) and follow them on Twitter (@MashOnIt Apparel Co.).



Gus Dean PR