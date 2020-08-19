PRA Tours Combine Forces With SMART Mods To Close Out 2020

Officials from the PRA Tours and the reborn Southern Modified Auto Racing Teams (SMART) announced today a new partnership that combines them for the remainder of the 2020 season. SMART Presented By PRA Tours will join together for the first of at least three races this season beginning with the "55th Anniversary Night At The Races" on Saturday, August 29th at Caraway Speedway. The SMART Tour-Type Modifieds will compete in a two segment, 99-lap event that will pay the top three runners at the lap 30 break and then race the final 69 laps to complete the race. Sponsors are currently coming on board, including Smart Chevrolet in Madison, NC to sponsor the Restart Zone and Citrusafe Cleaners, who will be sponsoring the restart cone. Joining the SMART Mods at Caraway will be the PRA Tours' 602 Modifieds and 602 Super Limiteds, along with the Limited/Challengers, Mini Stocks, and U-Cars.



"We are really glad to announce this partnership with all the SMART Modified drivers and teams," said PRA Tours President and Caraway Speedway owner, Darren Hackett. "Caraway Speedway hosted more events with the original SMART series than any other track and we can't think of a better place to begin this new relationship."



In addition to the August 29th date at Caraway Speedway, SMART Presented By PRA Tours will also be in action on Saturday, October 10th, along with the PRA Super Late Models at Hickory Motor Speedway. Then on Saturday, October 24th, SMART Presented By PRA Tours will be in action with additional PRA Tours divisions at the Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, NC. Three dates have already been confirmed for 2021 and additional dates could be added this year. Many SMART Tour-Type Modified teams will also be a part of the 17th Annual North-South Shootout at Hickory Motor Speedway on November 5-7, along with the PRA Super Late Models and more.



"SMART was successful years ago because the racers had a voice," said SMART representative Chris Williams, speaking of the original series which held races from 1989-2004. "The drivers will now have more control over their own destinies. This group of teams want to race and to resurrect Modified racing in the south we needed to partner with Darren Hackett, Caraway Speedway, and the PRA Tours."



The next event at Caraway Speedway will be the Hot Summer Clash this Saturday night, August 22nd, featuring the PRA Tours 602 Modifieds and 602 Super Limiteds, along with Limited/Challengers, Mini Stocks, BGS Sportsman, and U-Cars. All the action gets under way this Saturday night, August 8th at Caraway Speedway with pits opening at 4 PM, practice at 5:30 PM and racing set to start at 8 PM.



The PRA Tour is the exclusive sanctioning body for Tour-Type Modifieds, Super Late Model, and Limited Late Model racing in the United States, featuring the North-South Shootout at Hickory Motor Speedway as its premier event. For any information concerning the PRA Tour please contact Darren Hackett at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For more information please go to pratours.com. And, don’t forget to “Like” the PRA Tours on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @PRATours to keep up with breaking news as it happens.



PRA Tour PR