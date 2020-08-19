POWRi Midgets To Make Macon Speedway Stop On Saturday Night

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League is headed toward Macon Speedway this coming Saturday, August 22. With a late start and a previous rainout, it looks as if this will be the only visit for the popular series in 2020. The visit is part of Illinois Speedweek which also has Lincoln Speedway Friday and Jacksonville Speedway on Sunday.

Leading the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League into town on Saturday night will be New Berlin, IL’s Jake Neuman. Neuman has not claimed a victory in POWRi competition this year but has six top five’s in 12 starts with the series. Oklahoma’s Ace McCarthy is second in points, claiming two wins so far this season. Zach Daum, Cannon McIntosh, and Kaylee Bryson complete the top five in points. The top ten in points is represented by drivers from six different states.

The POWRi Engler Machine and Tool 600cc Micro League is led by Tulsa, OK driver Harley Hollan. Hollan has claimed one win this year and is followed by the veteran, Joe B. Miller of Missouri. Chase Porter, Bryan Wiedeman, and Scotty Milan round out the top five. The top ten in points are drivers representing eight different states, coming from all over the country.

Three of the strongest Macon Speedway divisions will be on hand as well, as the event will have the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Archers Alley Street Stocks, and DIRTcar Hornets also on the schedule.

Pit gates open Saturday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will go green at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $18, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR