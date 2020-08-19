Indianapolis 500 Coverage Live on SiriusXM

SiriusXM, the Official Satellite Radio Partner of INDYCAR, the sanctioning body for the NTT INDYCAR® SERIES, will offer nationwide coverage of the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

SiriusXM listeners will have access to the live call of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” from Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, August 23. From the time the green flag drops at 2:30 pm ET through the finish, subscribers can access the full race broadcast on any of three channels – SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82), SiriusXM IndyCar Nation (channel 205) and Dan Patrick Radio (channel 211). These channels are available on SiriusXM radios, on the SiriusXM app, and at home with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however subscribers stream in their house.

On Friday, August 21, former IndyCar driver A.J. Allmendinger and veteran motorsports broadcaster Jack Arute will host an Indy 500 Miller Lite Carb Day virtual fan party for SiriusXM subscribers and fans who can register to attend here: www.siriusxm.com/carbday. Allmendinger and Arute will look ahead to the weekend’s racing and will welcome special guests including legendary drivers Mario Andretti and Helio Castroneves, as well as Meyer Shank Racing team owner Michael Shank. The virtual fan party will take place on Friday from 1:45 – 3:00 pm ET. It will air on SiriusXM channel 211 later that evening (8:00 pm ET) and replay several times over the weekend.

Country music star Lee Brice will also join the virtual fan party for a special musical performance. Brice, a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA nominee and a double ACM award winner, will perform a collection of songs including the single “One of Them Girls” from his forthcoming album.

Also on Friday, Allmendinger and Arute will host a special Media Day edition of their weekly show, Brick by Brick, featuring interviews with drivers and a preview of Sunday’s race. The show will air Friday (9:00-11:00 pm ET) on SiriusXM channel 211 and replay several times over the weekend.

