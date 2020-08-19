Bryce Menzies and Toyo Tires® Win the 2020 Vegas to Reno Off-Road Race Overall

Wednesday, Aug 19 233
Bryce Menzies and Toyo Tires® have won the Best In The Desert series Vegas to Reno off-road race, repeating his 2019 performance with a back-to-back race win this past weekend. He finished in a time of 7 hours and 48 minutes, 8 minutes and 45 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. His all-wheel-drive #7 Red Bull / Toyo Tires / KMC Ford Trick Truck relied on Toyo® Open Country M/T®-R tires to help achieve the victory.

At approximately 550-miles in length, the Vegas to Reno race is considered “the longest off-road race in the United States.”. This is Menzies second time winning the Vegas to Reno, continuing an impressive streak for Toyo Tires and Team Toyo drivers who have won many of the major desert races since April of 2019. Menzies previously won the 2nd Annual Toyo Tires Desert Invitational off-road race in February and will look to carry his momentum to the SCORE Baja 500 in September.

“As a Las Vegas native nothing makes me happier than winning Vegas to Reno,” said Menzies. “It’s a great race and BITD did a fantastic job of ensuring it happened this year given all the uncertainty. With two wins stateside, I’m looking to get back down to Baja and keep the momentum going!”

“Bryce and our Open Country tires have made an incredible team out in the desert this year,” said Stan Chen, senior manager, events and sponsorships, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp. “Both are tough, and ready to tackle whatever comes their way. We are excited to see what happens when the team heads to Baja California.”

Menzies joined Team Toyo in January of 2019. His career includes championships in both desert and short course competition.

To learn more about the Open Country line of tires for light trucks, SUVs, crossovers, and outdoor adventure vehicles visit ToyoTires.com

