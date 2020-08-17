Colton Heath Shines In Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week Finale At Diamond Park Speedway

The final night of the Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley's Racing Products continued a common theme of Northwest talent at the front of the field as Washington's Colton Heath led start to finish at Diamond Park Speedway.

"Man, this win means a lot to me. This makes all the work and sweating through this damn humidity worth it," commented Heath of the victory.

"Coming out here from Washington, begin able to run these races, and cap it off with a win, it means a lot to my family, my car owners, just everyone who supports this deal and plus, it's really cool to look at the final points and see these west coast guys come out here and finish at the top."

Earning the pole in Sunday's 25-lap A-Feature, Heath had to outgun the field three times before the race finally went to green. Chased by Harli White, the first two laps, J.J. Hickle worked by the No. 17w on Lap 3. Pulling close several times as the leaders found traffic near the mid-point of the race, J.J. came within striking distance but was unable to advance.

Working through the backmarkers with ease, Heath found the checkered flag 2.056-seconds ahead of the No. 63.

Hickle's sixth top five in as many races, and fifth time on the podium, the runner-up finish secured his spot atop the points and netted him $3,000 from Smiley's Racing Products. Charing from 10th, Michael Faccinto made up seven spots to third with Colton Hardy posting his best finish of the week in fourth. Matt Covington completed the top five.

John Carney II crossed sixth with Chase Randall in seventh. Canada's Robbie Price was the Hard Charger with a run from 20th to eighth. Brad Bowden followed from 15th to ninth with Oregon's Tanner Holmes tenth.

A field of 22 drivers made the call at Diamond Park Speedway. Colton Hardy grabbed $100 as the Bush's Chicken Quick Qualifier. Heat Races were each worth $100 to win thanks to Griffith Truck and Equipment, Schure Built Suspension, and Brewer Trucking. Wins went to Harli White, J.J. Hickle, and Seth Bergman. The Tiny's Truck Repair Hard Charger was Robbie Price and picked up $100. The Mid-Mo Equipment Dash put an extra $100 in Colton Heath's pocket.

While J.J. Hickle won the overall Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley's Racing Products title, Seth Bergman finished second with Colton Heath, Michael Faccinto, and John Carney II taking the top five spots. In all, 91 drivers from 16 states and three countries took part in Sprint Week competition.

