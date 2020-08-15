Defending Champions Brian Shirley, Nick Hoffman Dominate at Fayette County

Racing only 90 minutes from home, with his car owners at the track, against the biggest field of 41 DIRTcar Late Models so far this year. Whatever you throw at him, the pressure just never seems to get to Brian Shirley.

The Chatham, IL-racer fended off challenges from Brandon Sheppard, Frank Heckenast Jr. and Shannon Babb throughout the second half of the 50-lap contest Friday night at Fayette County Speedway to pick up his sixth DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Model Feature win of the year, further padding his points lead on the quest for his fourth Hell Tour championship.

“It’s one of those things where we were lucky; better to be lucky than good,” Shirley said in Victory Lane. “In the Heat Race, [Shannon] Babb got in the wall, let us get by, and then we drew the pole and had a good enough car to hang on.”

While drawing the inside front row for the Feature gave him a great start on his path to the $10,000 victory, Shirley had work to do over the next 50 laps.

Shirley jumped out to a commanding lead in the opening stages and held it through the first 30 laps, maneuvering lapped traffic with ease before the first caution flag flew on Lap 31. The ensuing restart brought on his first defense of the lead as Heckenast Jr. had a big run on the bottom.

Heckenast’s challenge didn’t last long, however, as Sheppard went around him on the top side for the spot one lap later. Another caution for a smoking Jason Feger on Lap 38 restacked the field one last time before a big turning point in the battle for second going on behind Shirley.

Shirley gassed it up on the high side off of Turn 2 on the restart and made contact with Sheppard, who was looking for the lead to his inside down the backstretch. This turned him down into Heckenast, who was to his inside, and both went spinning into the infield in Turn 3.

Sheppard retired to the infield with a broken right-front tie-rod while Heckenast rejoined the field at the tail, ahead of the lapped cars. Before the race was done, Heckenast made it back up to fourth after losing a great deal of track position.

Back out front, it was Shirley’s race to lose. Shannon Babb pulled a great move to the low side of Dennis Erb Jr. for second on the final restart and gunned it for Shirley’s rear bumper. After a valiant effort to catch him, it just wasn’t enough for Babb to make the pass, and Shirley crossed the line victorious for the second time in Arizona Sport Shirts Week #4.

UP NEXT

The DIRTcar Late Models are back in action Saturday night at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in another 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event in Round #20 of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals. Catch every lap live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene.

Feature (50 Laps) 1. 3S-Brian Shirley [1][]; 2. 18-Shannon Babb [9][]; 3. 28-Dennis Erb [3][]; 4. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr [5][]; 5. 33R-Rodney Melvin [17][]; 6. 6K-Michael Kloos [11][]; 7. 4G-Bob Gardner [8][]; 8. 10J-Jordan Bauer [10][]; 9. 48-Tim Lance [21][]; 10. 16-Rusty Griffaw [16][]; 11. 15-Kolby Vandenbergh [18][]; 12. 21-Billy Moyer [7][]; 13. B5-Brandon Sheppard [4][]; 14. 25-Jason Feger [2][]; 15. 91-Rusty Schlenk [15][]; 16. C9-Steve Casebolt [6][]; 17. 26M-Brent McKinnon [12][]; 18. 48L-Tim Lance Jr [19][]; 19. 10-Daryn Klein [20][]; 20. 14K-Paul Kuper [14][]; 21. 30-Mark Voigt [22][]; 22. 78-Chad Zobrist [13][] Hard Charger: 33R-Rodney Melvin[+12]

DIRTcar Summit Modifieds

He won a record 13 DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Features last year, and he’s well on his way to doing it again. Or, even better.

With Nick Hoffman’s seventh win of the 2020 season in Summit Modified action Friday night at Fayette County Speedway, he’s now one win away from maxing-out his win total for tour points at eight. And there’s still nine races left.

Simply put, the two-time and defending Summit Modifieds champion dominated on Friday night. He started on the pole and led all 25 laps unchallenged en route to the $1,500 payday.

No big wrecks to avoid, no problems with lapped traffic. Just a cleanly ran race and another W in the books for the #7 crew.

“I was glad to see [the race] string-out and stay green,” Hoffman said. “I felt like I had a really good line and was able to clear lapped cars pretty fast. Once I did that, felt like it was smooth sailing.”

Only the eight-best finishes for each driver are taken into consideration in the overall points standings at the end of the season. Potentially, Hoffman could end the season with a total of 16 victories, if he were to win out. Hoffman’s a true competitor and has plans to compete in every remaining race, so the possibility is there.

Hunt Gossum, the 15-year-old sensation from Mayfield, KY, had a terrific first night back as a part of the Summit Modified roster, starting third in the main event and holding off six-time tour champion Mike Harrison’s challenges to come home second.

UP NEXT

The DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modifieds are back in action Saturday night at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in another $1,500-to-win main event as part of Round #20 of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals. Catch every lap live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene.

Feature (25 Laps) 1. 7-Nick Hoffman [1][]; 2. 99-Hunt Gossum [3][]; 3. 24H-Mike Harrison [4][]; 4. 1A-Steve Meyer [8][]; 5. 28-Michael Bolyard [6][]; 6. 1TPO-Tyler Peterson [2][]; 7. 36-Kenny Wallace [10][]; 8. P27-Brody Pompe [14][]; 9. 128-Zach Schantz [5][]; 10. 59R-Jacob Rexing [13][]; 11. 24-Zeke McKenzie [19][]; 12. 327-Chuck Goodman [16][]; 13. K19-Will Krup [7][]; 14. 21M-Willy Myers [12][]; 15. 14-Rick Conoyer [18][]; 16. 66-Tyler Blankenship [9][]; 17. 22W-Wade Wenthe [11][]; 18. T6-Tommy Sheppard [17][]; 19. 28B-Lucas Pace [22][]; 20. 27-Keith Harre [21][]; 21. 88-Rob Lee [15][]; 22. 87Z-Zeb Moake [20][] Hard Charger: 24-Zeke McKenzie[+8]

DIRTcar Series PR