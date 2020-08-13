42 Racing ready for first full-time NWES campaign

After undertaking a partial schedule in 2019, 42 Racing will expand its NASCAR Whelen Euro Series program in 2020, fielding two full-time cars and aiming at titles and trophies. Luigi Ferrara and Bernardo Manfré will take the wheel in EuroNASCAR PRO, while Francesco Garisto is the first confirmed EuroNASCAR 2 driver of the Lugano-based squad.



Entering the season with the EuroNASCAR PRO title as his clear goal, touring cars ace Luigi Ferrara will pilot the #42 Mustang. The Italian finished a strong fifth in his NASCAR debut at Franciacorta in 2019, showing huge potential.



"We’re just one month removed from our NWES full-time debut after having a little taste of the series in the NASCAR GP Italy at Franciacorta. I consider Vallelunga our true debut because it’s all new for me in a series with many strong drivers who have a deep knowledge of the series and the cars,” said the 38-year-old Bari-native, who won the Italian F3 Championship in 2005 and finished second in points in the Superstars International Series in 2011. “As usual for me, I’m not going to set any specific goal but I’ll try to put my experience to good use to help the team grow and at the same time help my teammate Francesco Garisto, with whom I’ll share the #42 Ford Mustang."



In the 2020 season, 42 Racing will also bring a legendary brand back on track after more than 40 years of inactivity. Shadow Racing Cars will be featured on both the team’s cars thanks to driver/entrepreneur Bernardo Manfré. Coming from open wheels and prototype racing, Manfrè chose EuroNASCAR as the perfect platform to relaunch the iconic Shadow brand. He will pilot the #17 Ford Mustang in the EuroNASCAR PRO championship.



"The NWES championship and the organization of 42 Racing, are functional to the SHADOW project not only for the purely racing activity but also from the professional point of view in the sales & marketing sector,” said the Swiss. “The situation created by the health emergency and the impact on the world economy has also been reflected in this announcement that we would have liked to give already in February. However, I am happy to do so now, confident in the recovery of the markets."



At just 18 years of age, Francesco Garisto will make his NASCAR debut after taking part in the NWES Drivers Recruitment Program. The Monza-native, who will share the #42 Mustang with Ferrara and used the EuroNASCAR Esports Series to train in the first part of the year, is ready for the challenge.



"For me it’s a dream come true and I’ll give my best and work hard in order to fight for top results. I’m really pumped up, motivated and looking forward to racing all around Europe in those amazing and pure American V8 beasts," said Garisto.



42 Racing’s second EuroNASCAR 2 driver will be announced in due time.



The NASCAR GP Italy at Vallelunga, Rome will open the 2020 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series on September 12-13.

NWES PR