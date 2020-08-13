Formula E talent search seeks presenter of the future

The ABB FIA Formula E Championship has launched a talent search giving aspiring presenters the chance of a career in front of the camera.

Launched today on United Nations’ International Youth Day, the Formula E Open Talent Call aims to find the next generation of young presenters. Entries are open to anyone aged 18 to 24, no matter their background or experience, as long as they can audition in English language and are a resident of the UK, France or Germany. The competition provides a rare opportunity to break into sports broadcasting.

The first-round online entry portal is open for a period of one month from today. Entrants must submit a short 30 to 60 second video showcasing why they should be Formula E’s newest presenter or commentator.

The candidates will then be whittled down, with the 15 brightest talents chosen to face an expert panel of judges from the Formula E community. Only four finalists will progress to the final stage, where they will be invited to attend pre-season testing and be set a series of on-screen challenges.

The finalists will each receive mentorship and professional media training to support their professional goals. The winner will earn a paid position joining the existing Formula E on-air and online presenter team for the first race of Season 7.

Founded to counteract climate change by accelerating the development and adoption of electric vehicles, the ABB FIA Formula E Championship has always had a purpose bigger than the sport itself. The recent launch of the #PositivelyCharged manifesto as part of the FIA’s #PurposeDriven movement and announcement of Formula E’s Positive Futures programme reasserted the sport’s commitment to creating better futures through racing.

Central to this programme is the promise to nurture a culture of inclusivity that embraces diversity in all its forms. The Open Talent Call for Presenters is the first step in delivering against this promise by democratising opportunities for young and diverse talent on and off the track.

To enter and view the full list of terms and conditions, visit www.FIAFormulaE.com/TalentCall and upload your video submission by September 12.