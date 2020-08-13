REV TV and SPEED SPORT Form Production and Syndication Partnership

REV TV Canada, Canada’s Own Motorsports Network, is pleased to announce it has formed a programming and production partnership with SPEED SPORT.

Regarded as America’s trusted motorsports authority since 1934, SPEED SPORT has evolved into a leading motorsports media company, delivering top-notch race programing and original series distributed across multiple platforms.

“This programming and production partnership with SPEED SPORT further solidifies REV TV’s commitment to being the motorsports home for Canadian racing fans,” said Mike Garrow, president of REV TV. “We also look forward to seeing REV TV’s original programs and race events on the SPEED SPORT platforms.”

SPEED SPORT programming will air weekly, beginning August 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT as SPEED SPORT Sunday Nights! Each week SPEED SPORT will showcase some of the best grassroots motorsports events from across America. In addition, select live races and other co-produced programs will be distributed on both the REV TV network and SPEED SPORT platforms.

“SPEED SPORT’s domestic audience and network of affiliate production partners continues to grow exponentially, and through our partnership with REV TV Canada, we’re thrilled to now be able to share the best of our grassroots racing productions with passionate race fans to the north,” said Joe Tripp, managing partner and CEO of SPEED SPORT. “At the end of the day, grassroots racing fans everywhere, and the tracks and racers that make it happen, will benefit from the added distribution and exposure.”

Tracks and sanctioning bodies interested in broadcasting events, whether in the U.S. or Canada, are encouraged to reach out to SPEED SPORT to learn how they can become part of this program.