Mobility Challenged Vets Showcase Adaptive Motorsports Technology at Hot Rod Rock & Rumble

Falci Adaptive Motorsports , housed out of the garages of Pikes Peak International Raceway , will provide mobility challenged veterans the opportunity to drive a former Martin Truex Jr. Furniture Row Racing NASCAR Cup car via hand controls. The vets will participate in the Hot Rod Rock & Rumble Burnout Exhibition and Competition presented by SoCo Customs August 29.

The Falci Adaptive Chevrolet Camaro, originally built in the shops of 2017 championship-winning Furniture Row Racing, showcases technological components that allow mobility challenged individuals to drive the car hands-and-foot-free.

The four veteran drivers include medically retired U.S. Air Force vet, Ron Nidetch, who served in different countries where he received many injuries, including a double-amputation. Nidetch is a para athlete who also serves as a Move United (formerly Warfighter Sports) ambassador.

After a five-year Army enlistment, Ana Manciaz, lost her leg in 2014 after a truck pulled out in front of her motorcycle. Thanks to veteran non-profits, she became a para-triathlete and was able to surf, scuba dive, cycle, run, water ski, skeleton sled and even get a kiss from Prince Harry on the podium.

Former U.S. Marine, Jatáya “Jay” Taylor, sustained injuries to her left knee and right shoulder during a training accident. After years of failed medical treatment, she received a left knee dis articulation, amputation in 2017. Taylor trains in precision air rifle at the Olympic & Paralympic Training Center and volunteers for Adaptive Adventures.

First Sergeant Retired Travis Baker joined the Army in November of 1992. His career ended after falling off a cliff, putting him in the hospital for 18 weeks with nearly two years of outpatient care. Baker founded Trunks for Tots, a nonprofit children’s organization that has donated more than $135,000 in toys to regional children’s hospitals.

Thanks to a new partnership with The Veteran Monster Truck , this year’s burnout exhibition and competition will bring more awareness to the mobility challenged veteran community through two unique, high-powered vehicles.

Joe Garone, PPIR’s COO and Falci Adaptive Motorsports Operations Director, will execute the adaptive experience for the second year during PPIR’s Hot Rod Rock & Rumble festival. “We were fortunate enough to participate in last year’s event but are eager to enhance the experience for occupants and guests with the addition of the Veteran Monster Truck. Our goal is to create a few moments of high horse-power freedom for those who have fought for us and our country,” Garone said.

Find a full schedule of events and purchase tickets to see the competition at HotRodRock.com .