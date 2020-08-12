PASS Will Return To Hickory In 2021 With Twin Easter Bunny 150s

Officials from the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) announced today the first major additions to the 2021 motorsports calendar. The 15th and 16th Annual Easter Bunny 150s will both take place on in Easter weekend, 2021. This year's Easter Bunny 150 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now move to Friday, April 2, 2021, while the 2021 edition of the event will be the following day, Saturday, April 3. Both races will pay $5,000 to win and will be part of the reimagined 2021 PASS National Championship Series.

“This year has definitely thrown promoters across the country a lot of curveballs, but we've managed to adjust and make the most of it,” said PASS President Tom Mayberry. "With today's announcement Super Late Model racers can be assured that the Easter Bunny will return in a big way in 2021. With the possibility to win $10,000, we hope we can bring the best racers out to Hickory as they start their run for the PASS National Championship."

More details will be coming soon including a complete weekend schedule and support division details for the 2021 Easter Bunny weekend at Hickory Motor Speedway. In addition to Hickory and the Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway, more events will soon be announced concerning the 2021 PASS National Championship series for Super Late Models.

The Pro All Stars Series is recognized as North America's premier sanctioning body for asphalt Super Late Models and boasts such marquee events as the legendary Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway and the Easter Bunny150 at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway.

