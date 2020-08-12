J.J. Hickle Runs To Victory At Lakeside Speedway In ASCS Sprint Week Opener

Rebounding after losing the lead early on at Lakeside Speedway, Washington's J.J. Hickle stormed to victory on the opening night of the Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week presented by Smiley's Racing Products.

"He got me on the bottom, and I could see it was getting thin down there, so I just kept hitting my marks on the top," stated Hickle. "I knew we were going to be good late, and you know, Ian [Madsen] is one of the best in the game, so I just bided my time just hoping to get an opportunity in traffic, and you know, it didn't exactly shake out very good for either of us, but it seemed like I was there at the right time."

Earning the pole in Tuesday's A-Feature, Hickle led the opening two revolutions. Working the cushion at both ends of the half-mile oval, the bottom was wide open for Ian Madsen to get the lead working the third lap.

Growing his advantage to nearly two-seconds as he hit traffic, Madsen's lead started to shrink as the race came to the final 10 laps. Weaving around the back-markers, the No. 63 of Hickle closed rapidly with five laps to run. On the back bumper of Madsen's No. 35m with three laps to go, Hickle shot to the race lead with twin flag showing in the stand.

Peddling for all he had, the final two turns saw Madsen with a huge run, but no time as Hickle hit the checkered flag 0.282-seconds ahead of the HAM Construction No. 35m. Blake Hahn crossed third with Harli White coming from seventh to fourth in the Life of Hope Ministries No. 17w. Picking up the Tiny's Truck Repair Hard Charger Award, Seth Bergman climbed nine spots to complete the top five.

Colton Heath was sixth with Tanner Holmes seventh. Robbie Price moved from 14th to eighth, followed by Jay Russell and Michael Faccinto to round out the top ten.

A field of 38 was on hand at Lakeside Speedway. The Bush's Chicken Fast Time Award, worth $100, went to Ian Madsen. Heat Races were worth $100 to win with Michael Faccinto, Jay Russell, Blake Hahn, and Chelsea Blevins getting wins. Dash wins netted $50 with J.J. Hickle and Jay Russell topping those. The C-Feature went to Bailey Sucich with the B-Feature topped by Austin O'Neal.

The Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley's Racing Products heads for Caney Valley Speedway on Wednesday, August 12. Pits open at 4:00 P.M. with Grandstands opening at 5:00 P.M. Hot Laps at 7:00 P.M. with Qualifying to follow at 7:30 P.M. (CT). Admission is $20 with kids 12 and under free.

ASCS PR