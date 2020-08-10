Eight Winners among Talented Field for 104th Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge

Eight winners are among the field of drivers assigned to 33 cars entered for the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, Aug. 23 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Three-time winner Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009) and single winners Scott Dixon (2008), Tony Kanaan (2013), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014), Alexander Rossi (2016), Takuma Sato (2017), Will Power (2018) and Simon Pagenaud (2019) are the past winners aiming for another victory this year in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Castroneves will bid to become the fourth member of the elite four-time winner’s club featuring A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears.

CLICK HERE: 104th Indianapolis 500 Entry List

Two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso returns to the “500” this year with Arrow McLaren SP. Alonso will attempt to become just the second driver – joining Graham Hill – to complete the “Triple Crown” of global auto racing with victories in the Indianapolis 500, 24 Hours of Le Mans and Monaco Grand Prix.

The field includes six past INDYCAR champions: Dixon, Hunter-Reay, Kanaan, Josef Newgarden, Pagenaud and Power. Newgarden is the reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion.

A talented group of five drivers will compete for Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge Rookie of the Year honors: Oliver Askew, Dalton Kellett, Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou and Rinus VeeKay. O’Ward (2018) and Askew (2019) are former Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires champions.

Andretti Autosport has entered six cars, the most of any team.

Practice opens Wednesday, Aug. 12 and runs through Friday, Aug. 14. Crown Royal Armed Forces Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15 and Sunday, Aug. 16. The traditional final practice, expanded to two hours as part of Miller Lite Carb Day, will be held Friday, Aug. 21.

NBC’s live “500” broadcast begins at 1 p.m. (ET) Sunday, Aug. 23, with the green flag set for 2:30 p.m. Central Indiana fans can watch the race live on WTHR-13.

2020 ENTRY BREAKDOWN:

Winners (8): Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power, Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato.

Rookies (5): Oliver Askew, Dalton Kellett, Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou, Rinus VeeKay.

U.S. drivers (15): Marco Andretti, Oliver Askew, Ed Carpenter, Conor Daly, Santino Ferrucci, Colton Herta, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Sage Karam, Charlie Kimball, JR Hildebrand, Josef Newgarden, Spencer Pigot, Graham Rahal, Alexander Rossi, Zach Veach.

International drivers (18): Fernando Alonso, Helio Castroneves, Max Chilton, James Davison, Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Ben Hanley, Jack Harvey, James Hinchcliffe, Tony Kanaan, Dalton Kellett, Pato O’Ward, Simon Pagenaud, Alex Palou, Will Power, Felix Rosenqvist, Takuma Sato, Rinus VeeKay.

Engines (33): Chevrolet 17, Honda 16 (all cars use Dallara chassis and Firestone tires).

