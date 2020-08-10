Summer Nationals at RICO Bullring Canceled

Severe thunderstorms with strong winds, heavy rain and downed power lines in the area have forced DIRTcar and track officials to cancel Monday's DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals event at The Bullring at RICO Fairgrounds.

The Summer Nationals Late Models and Summit Modifieds next race on Tuesday night at Sycamore Speedway in Maple Park, IL. Fans can watch every lap of action live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene.

DIRTcar Series PR