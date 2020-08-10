MyMedic™ And Veterans Charity Ride Deliver Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) To Sturgis, South Dakota First Responders

When facing challenging times, Americans seek out ways to help one another. They rally together and support those in need. That is precisely what MyMedic™ and Veterans Charity Ride did on on Friday, August 7th 2020, when they delivered a supply of personal protection equipment (PPE) to first responders in Sturgis, South Dakota. Due to a lack of funding and access needed to purchase and maintain proper PPE, first responders are showing up to emergency calls inadequately protected from exposure to COVID-19.



Veterans Charity Ride is a veteran operated non-profit organization that uses “motorcycle therapy” to help fellow veterans adjust to post-war life. Veterans (nominated through the VCR website) enjoy the therapeutic effects of motorcycle riding on an all-expense-paid cross-country adventure of a lifetime. The VCR motorcycle ride began in Moab, Utah, July, 28th and arrived in Sturgis, SD, on Friday, August 7th, 2020.



This year VCR is taking things a step further with its “service before self” initiative. This effort will directly offer support and appreciation for our nation’s first responders and professional medical workers, who have been working the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Veterans Charity Ride (VCR), started by veterans for veterans, is a non-profit organization that delivers Motorcycle Therapy and additional life changing, life-saving holistic programs specifically designed to assist wounded and amputee combat veterans with their needs and the issues they deal with on a daily basis. Helping our fellow veterans through outreach, action, activities, education and follow-up is what drives our organization. The end result of our program is a healthier and happier, more capable individual, who is now living life in a much better physical and mental condition, and able to help and support other veterans to do the same. Visit veteranscharityride.org to learn more and support this worthy cause.

A family-operated First Aid Kits, Supplies, and Training company based on the objective to save lives, and is driven by a goal to prepare everyone with equipment and training for the unexpected emergency. Based out of Salt Lake City, Utah, MyMedic™ believes everyone should have instant access to a life-saving First Aid Kit. Visit MyMedic™ to learn more and follow @MyMedicofficial