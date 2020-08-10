Eidson and Aghakhani Recover to Win Second Race of Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Weekend at Road America

Perseverance and poise paid off Saturday for Jacob Eidson and Steven Aghakhani, who took overall and Pro class victory honors in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America race to close an exciting season-opening weekend at Road America.

Meanwhile, Change Racing swept wins in the three other classes, with all of its victors repeating from Friday’s first race on the beloved natural-terrain road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

Eidson started Saturday’s race from pole in the No. 6 US RaceTronics, Lamborghini Beverly Hills Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO. He stretched the lead to more than three seconds over the No. 16 Change Racing, Lamborghini Charlotte entry driven by Bryan Sellers, Friday’s overall and Pro winner with co-driver Madison Snow.

Eidson was the first to stop when the mandatory pit window opened, but he and Aghakhani struggled to secure the safety harnesses on the driver change. It forced a lengthy stop allowing Snow to take the lead in the No. 16 and build it to nearly six seconds with 20 minutes remaining in the 50-minute race.

Aghakhani, however, was keenly aware that the No. 16 would be assessed a five-second post-race penalty for Sellers not maintaining proper position in line at the race start. The 17-year-old knew he only had to chip away at the gap and steadily did so, crossing the finish line 3.313 seconds behind Snow. With the penalty assessed, the official margin of victory for the No. 6 was 1.687 seconds over the No. 16. Brandon Gdovic placed third in the No. 46 Precision Performance Motorsports, Lamborghini Palm Beach Lamborghini.

“Jacob had an amazing first drive, just knocking lap after lap out, getting a big gap,” Aghakhani said. “We had a little bit of an issue in the pit lane but made it up back toward the end of the race. Here we are at the top of the podium and it’s an amazing feeling to be here, especially after such a long off-season.”

Eidson admitted to jitters after handing over the No. 6 to his teammate, hoping Aghakhani could make up for the pit-lane miscue.

“My anxiety level was through the roof, but I had a lot of faith in Steven,” said Eidson, the grizzled veteran of the team at age 25. “His driving ability, especially in that stint, was absolutely incredible. I’m so happy for him, so happy for the team. The competition was really fierce out there. They definitely did not make it easy, but we put our heads down and Steven brought it home.”

In ProAm, McKay Snow made an earlier pit stop in the No. 63 Change Racing, Lamborghini Charlotte entry than class polesitter Andrea Amici in the No. 25 Prestige Performance with WTR, Lamborghini Paramus Huracán. The beneficiary was Corey Lewis, who delivered the second victory in as many days for the No. 63, 1.052 seconds ahead of Leo Lamelas in the No. 24 US RaceTronics, Lamborghini Westlake entry. Amici and Ashton Harrison brought the No. 25 home third in class.

“We added Corey to the car late in the weekend and he’s been a great co-driver,” McKay Snow said. “It makes it so much easier than driving by myself. I get out of the car and feel fresh. He hops in and does all the work.

“I knew I just needed to keep a little gap. I think I let (Amici) go like four seconds (ahead) and just sat there. As soon as Corey got in the car, it was over. We easily ran them down and had the lead.”

Victor Gomez IV continued his learning curve as the lone driver this weekend in the Am class. He was assessed a drive-through penalty when his elapsed pit time fell more than two seconds short of the minimum. The newcomer retained focus and posted a solid winning finish while continuing to absorb the nuances of the No. 29 Change Racing, Lamborghini Charlotte car.

“We’re still in the dating stages,” Gomez said of the relationship with his new team. “They’re learning stuff about me; I’m learning stuff about them. We keep learning, we keep getting faster. This is only like my third or fourth time in the car, so I feel pretty strong and I’m open to learning and getting better each weekend.”

Randy Sellari repeated his LB Cup triumph from Friday, winning by nearly 17 seconds, but it was no cakewalk. The driver of the No. 03 Change Racing, Lamborghini Charlotte Huracán was physically drained, asking for fluids and a cool place to rest during podium ceremonies.

“That run was tough,” Sellari said. “Around the nine-minute (remaining) mark, the heat overtook me. I was struggling those last four or five minutes. I really struggled. I need to change my exercise regimen. I’m 61, so I’m going at it with these people that are half my age. It was a good run again. I had another good car and I love this track.”

John Hennessy finished second in LB Cup for the second straight day, in the No. 33 US RaceTronics, Lamborghini San Diego Huracán. Matt Dicken rounded out the podium in the No. 36 Change Racing, Lamborghini Charlotte entry.

The Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America season continues with another doubleheader weekend at VIRginia International Raceway in two weeks. Races will stream live on IMSA.tv at 11:45 a.m. ET Saturday, Aug. 22 and 12:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.