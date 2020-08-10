Treyten Lapcevich to drive Alex Tagliani's Chevrolet Camaro at Sunset Speedway

 While Alex Tagliani will be racing Kyle Busch Motorsports' No. 51 Tundra in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at Daytona International Speedway Road Course this Sunday, young Treyten Lapcevich will be making his NASCAR Pinty's Series debut on Saturday in the twin-125 race season opener at Sunset Speedway in Innisfil, Ontario. The 16-year old from Grimsby, Ontario, will drive Tagliani's 22 Racing Team No 18 Chevrolet Camaro RONA / VIAGRA / St Hubert owned by Scott Steckly. The Twin 125 double header will be broadcast the next day on Sunday, August 16, in Canada on TSN 3 at 1:30 pm.


Quebec driver Tagliani had a tough choice to make between running for Kyle Busch Motorsports, or competing in the Sunset Speedway double-header, having won both NASCAR Pinty's races held on the one-third mile oval in 2015 and 2016. Tagliani also became the first driver in Canadian NASCAR Series history to cross the finish line with a lap lead over all his opponents, earning the honour at the inaugural Leland Industries 300.


Last year, Treyten made a name for himself in the Ontario APC Series finishing third in the championship standings. Treyten is the younger brother of 2016 Pinty's Series champion Cayden Lapcevich who won the title at the age of 16. Both drivers are the sons of Jeff Lapcevich, another NASCAR Pinty's veteran and a former driver in the late 1980's Player's/GM Series.
 
