ARCA: Riley Herbst Wins VizCom 200 at Michigan

Riley Herbst and Bret Holmes battled for the lead all afternoon long at Michigan International Speedway in Sunday’s VizCom 200. Herbst, from Las Vegas, picked up his second career ARCA Menards Series victory while Holmes trailed in second.

Holmes started fourth on the grid and quickly moved to second on the initial start. The driver from Alabama passed Herbst for the lead on lap four and held the top spot for 31 laps. Herbst re-took the lead for a lap following a restart before Holmes re-took the spot for the next 29 circuits.

The field went green for the third and final segment on lap 64 and once again Holmes and Herbst battled for the top spot. On lap 67, Herbst, running the No. 18 Toyota for Ty Gibbs because of ARCA’s age restriction, took the lead and sailed to victory lane.

Holmes, coming off a third and fourth-place finish in a double-header weekend at Toledo Speedway, picked up his eighth top-five finish of the season.

Series points leader Michael Self rounded out the top three finishers.

Drew Dollar and Anthony Alfredo rounded out the top five.

Hailie Deegan, Ryan Repko, Jason Kitzmiller, Thad Moffitt and Armani Williams rounded out the top 10.

Two of the three cautions were for segment breaks while one was for an on-track incident involving the No. 21 Chevrolet of Kris Wright. Wright walked away from the impact and finished 14th as a result.

The series will go road racing at Daytona International Speedway on August 14th. The event will air live on MAVTV and MRN Radio at 5:00 p.m. ET.