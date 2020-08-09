Kerry Madsen Dominates For First Career Knoxville 360 Nationals Triumph

Leading start to finish on Saturday night, Australia's Kerry Madsen pocked $15,000 and etched his name into history with his first career victory in the 30th annual My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank.

Madsen's first win in 360cid competition at the famed half-mile, the triumph is his first with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, making him the 155th winner in series history.

"Cody just gave me a fantastic racecar. It was a pleasure to drive," stated Madsen.

"Pretty smooth, just a couple minor mistakes, but it seemed like everywhere we went, it would respond, so it was a lot of fun to drive. I just want to thank Tod Quiring and Big Game Motorsports so much. We've been knocking on the door so much this year and couldn't get it over the edge, so it's great to get it for these guys."

Battling with Joey Saldana on the initial start, a red for Matt Juhl brought the field back to a complete restart. Bolting to the lead on the restart, the field was under caution on Lap 3 as Lynton Jeffrey slowed.

Into the first and second turns with Shane Golobic running next to the No. 2 for a moment, Madsen was able to power away off the cushion. Finding slower traffic as the race progressed to Lap 10, the slower cars did little to slow Madsen, while the race for second through fifth saw positions changing hands. On the move from seventh, Brian Brown worked the show position until Lap 19. Getting by Golobic off the second turn, the No. 17 was stalked by Cory Eliason, who has wheeled the Rudeen Racing No. 26 from 15th to fourth.

Making up time on Madsen as the race moved into the closing laps, the runner-up spot looked like the position Brian Brown would have to settle for, but as Madsen steered to the checkered flag, a massive cloud of smoke billowed out of the FVP/Casey's General Stores No. 21, allowing Shane Golobic to race by for second. Cory Eliason's 12 position gain to third earned him the title of Hard Charger. Brock Zearfoss made it to fourth and won an extra $200 as the 2020 Knoxville 360 Nationals JetCo Rookie of the Year. Austin McCarl posted his best career finish in fifth.

Joey Saldana ended up sixth with Tim Shaffer in seventh. Tearing through the field from 20th, Aaron Reutzel made it to eighth. Dominic Scelzi crossed ninth with Carson McCarl completing the top-ten.

Lynton Jeffrey earned the best appearing car, earning an extra $360 from GDRD. The highest finishing Knoxville Regular was Austin McCarl. He netted $1,000 from the Knoxville 360 Booster Club.

A field of 96 drivers took part in the 30th annual My Place Hotels 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank from 23 States and three countries (USA, Can., Aust.). Dropping into the Alphabet on Saturday night, the E-Feature went to Lance Norick with Jamie Ball topping the D-Feature. Harli White topped the C-Feature with Matt Juhl winning the B-Feature.

The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network races next at the Sage Fruit Ultimate Challenge presented by Searsboro Telephone Co. at Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, Iowa on Sunday, August 9. Gates open at 3:00 P.M. for fans to begin pulling into the infield. Grandstand open at 5:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 7:00 P.M. and Racing at 7:30 P.M. (C.T.).

ASCS PR