Toyotas Finish 2-3-4 In USAC Eastern Midget Week Finale At Newmanstown

Buddy Kofoid placed second, followed by Keith Kunz Motorsports (KKM) teammate Cannon McIntosh in third and Tanner Carrick in fourth as Toyotas captured three of the top four finishing positions at the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship feature at Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway on the final night of Eastern Midget Week.

In the early going, it was Petry Motorsports’ Carrick who would take the lead on the opening lap, with Chase Johnson, Tyler Courtney, Chris Windom and Kofoid rounding out the top five.

Despite a number of yellow flags, Carrick was able to hold the lead for the first 13 laps of the 40-lap contest before Courtney would eventually move past him for the lead. Just two laps later, Kofoid would also overtake Carrick for second with Carrick in third. Behind them a hard-charging McIntosh had climbed from the 15th starting position up to fourth by the midway point.

While Courtney and Kofoid began to pull away from the field an intense battle began between Carrick and McIntosh for third. By lap 24, McIntosh had taken the position, only to see Carrick battle back and pass him back on lap 26. The two would trade the position back and forth five times overall before McIntosh would finally take control of the position on lap 32.

After a series of yellow laps slowed the action, one final yellow set up a shootout to the finish between Courtney and Kofoid, with Courtney holding off Kofoid’s late charge to win by 1.074 seconds. McIntosh finished third, followed by Carrick in fourth. Just two spots behind them, 15-year old KKM driver Daison Pursley placed sixth to give Toyota four of the top-six finishers – all teenagers.

Two additional Toyota-powered drivers also earned top-10 finishes with Justin Grant placing seventh and Chase Johnson bringing home an eighth-place finish.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship returns to the track for the Night Before the 500 at Lucas Oil Raceway, August 22.

TRD PR