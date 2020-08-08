Lynton Jeffrey Wins Xtream Qualifying Night At The 360 Knoxville Nationals

In his first attempt in the My Place Hotels ASCS 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank, Australia's Lynton Jeffrey picked up his second career victory in 360 competition in as many weeks; topping Friday's Xtream Qualifying Night at Knoxville Raceway.

Jeffrey's first career victory with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the Australian born racer is the 154th winner in series history and sixth from "Down Under" to top the National Tour.

Getting the run over fellow Australian, Scott Bogucki, on the start, the SawBlade.com No. 28 was in pursuit of the Pizza Ranch No. 83j. Trading slide jobs for the point several times as the pair worked into slower traffic, Jeffrey was able to answer each slide to retain the top spot.

"I was just taking it too easy through lapped traffic, and he was taking advantage of it. I finally just had to put my foot down and go," said Jeffrey of the race with Bogucki.

Picking up the pace and putting several car lengths over the race for second, Bogucki was joined in the closing laps by Sawyer Phillips and Brian Brown. Keep the pair at bay, the caution lights came on with two laps to run, with the race going three-wide off the second turn with Philips to second.

Getting the run off the cushion on the final lap, Brown made the pass for second but was out of time to catch Jeffrey, who crossed 1.217-seconds ahead of the FVP/Casey's General Stores No. 21. Sawyer Phillips held on for third with Scott Bogucki fourth. Moving up from eighth, Joey Saldana completed the top-five and leaves the night second highest in overall event points.

Carson McCarl was sixth with Dylan Westbrook seventh. Brooke Tatnell, Brock Zearfoss, and Trey Starks from 18th completed the top ten.

