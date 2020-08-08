Abreu, Meseraull Lead Toyota In POWRi At I-55

Rico Abreu finished fourth and Thomas Meseraull was fifth to lead Toyota in the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League feature at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway Friday, the first of two events in the POWRi Iron Man 55 in Pevely.

It was Abreu’s first POWRi midget car start of the season. He swept both events in last year’s Iron Man 55.

Joining Abreu and Meseraull in the top-10 were Clinton Boyles in eighth and Kaylee Bryson in tenth.

POWRi is back on the track Saturday at Federated Auto Parts I-55 for the second night of the Iron Man 55.

