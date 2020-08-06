Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Charges Toward 2020 Season Opener at Road America

It took four months longer than planned due to the global pandemic, but the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series is finally ready to wave the green flag on its season. And the field of drivers and teams that will take to Road America this weekend is ripe with talent and promise.

Twelve cars are entered, with four entries in each of the three classes – Pro, ProAm and LB Cup. The schedule calls for a pair of races to be contested on the historic road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, at 5:15 p.m. ET Friday and 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Both races will stream live on IMSA.tv

Among the returning stars to the series in 2020 are three reigning Lamborghini Super Trofeo champions and two runners-up, not to mention a pair of past champions in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Corey Lewis shared last year’s Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America drivers’ championship in the Pro class and returns this season in ProAm behind the wheel of the No. 29 Change Racing, (Lamborghini Charlotte) Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO. Lewis – who opened 2020 with a Rolex 24 At Daytona victory in the GTD class – will carry in the momentum of winning a race this past weekend at Road America in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.

Jacob Eidson returns to defend his title in the ProAm class when he won 11 of 12 races, this year teaming with 17-year-old sensation Steven Aghakhani in the No. 6 US RaceTronics, Lamborghini Beverly Hills entry.

“Our most straightforward goal at Road America is to keep the car clean all weekend, bring it home with a podium finish and just have fun,” Aghakhani said. “That’s the biggest thing. We have waited a long time for this season to start, and I think Super Trofeo is getting back to racing later than any major series in the U.S. The wait has been so long, but we have to remember to enjoy it now that it is finally here.”

McKay Snow edged Aghakhani by a single point in the 2019 Am standings. Snow is back in ProAm, driving the No. 63 Change Racing, Lamborghini Charlotte machine. Snow’s older brother Madison will compete in the Pro class and team with Bryan Sellers in the No. 16 Change Racing, Lamborghini Charlotte Lamborghini. Sellers and Madison Snow shared the 2018 WeatherTech Championship crown in GT Daytona competition, and were Lewis’ 2020 Rolex 24-winning co-drivers.

Then there’s Stevan McAleer, the reigning IMSA Prototype Challenge runner-up, who’ll pair with British standout Stuart Middleton in the No. 1 Prestige Performance WTR, Lamborghini Paramus in the Pro class. The “WTR” stands for Wayne Taylor Racing, which has totaled seven Lamborghini Super Trofeo championships.

Ashton Harrison impressed many with her runner-up finish last year in the LB Cup standings. She moves into ProAm this season, where she will team with Andrea Amici in the No. 25 Prestige Performance WTR, Lamborghini Paramus Huracán.

“Andrea and I are looking forward to starting the season off at Road America and being back with Wayne Taylor Racing for another season,” Harrison said.

“I’m also excited to be starting off at a challenging track like Road America where both Andrea and I had great success last year. Our goal is to win ProAm races as often as possible and take the ProAm championship. My personal goal Is to become one of the first female Lamborghini champions in the United States."

The Road America calls for practice sessions at 4:55 p.m. ET Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday, ahead of a pair of qualifying sessions at 1:35 and 1:55 p.m. Saturday. The Road America round is the first of five doubleheader weekends on the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America schedule. Other weekends are set for VIRginia International Raceway (August 21-23), Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (Sept. 4-6), WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (Oct. 30-Nov. 1) and Sebring International Raceway (Nov. 11-13).