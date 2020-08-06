Digital Motorsports Channel MAVTV SELECT Added to Plex Streaming Media Platform

Thursday, Aug 06
 MAVTV Motorsports Network, the only multichannel television network in the U.S. dedicated solely to motorsports, is pleased to announce the addition of its new digital streaming channel MAVTV SELECT to Plex, the popular streaming media platform for all your favorite media. Created due to rising demand for streaming entertainment and a noticeable lack of motorsport racing and automotive content on streaming platforms, MAVTV SELECT is an entirely free streaming channel that specializes in broadcasting select motorsports content. Effective immediately, MAVTV SELECT will broadcast premium motorsports and automotive racing, including  Pro MotocrossLate Model DirtPro PullingARCA Menards Series and more racing entertainment through Live TV on Plex  

 

“The advancement of connected TV's and digital streaming devices have changed the way we consume entertainment forever. Consumers want content that's mobile and available from multiple devices," stated Ed Niemi, Senior Vice President, Content Distribution & Strategic Partnerships, MAVTV Motorsports Network. "Because of this, MAVTV SELECT makes for a perfect addition to the Plex platform. Its inclusion also allows us to expand our availability to motorsports fans throughout the U.S. and ultimately worldwide."



Plex offers its 20 million registered users free ad-supported content without the need for a subscription or any other commitment, with most of its content available to freely stream worldwide. 



MAVTV SELECT will broadcast content from the enormous Lucas Oil Studios library. Daily programming for MAVTV SELECT will remain independent from the existing linear channel. Therefore, LIVE race event programming will stay exclusively on the MAVTV Motorsports Network.



MAVTV SELECT is a 24/7 channel dedicated to all motorsports and designed to complement the existing MAVTV Motorsports Network. From archived race events, to figure 8 racing, to car build shows, MAVTV SELECT will broadcast nothing but the best motorsports content. To begin streaming premium motorsports content on Plex, first sign up for a free account, download the app onto your device of choice, and add MAVTV SELECT to your homepage.

