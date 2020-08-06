Digital Motorsports Channel MAVTV SELECT Added to Plex Streaming Media Platform

MAVTV Motorsports Network, the only multichannel television network in the U.S. dedicated solely to motorsports, is pleased to announce the addition of its new digital streaming channel MAVTV SELECT to Plex, the popular streaming media platform for all your favorite media. Created due to rising demand for streaming entertainment and a noticeable lack of motorsport racing and automotive content on streaming platforms, MAVTV SELECT is an entirely free streaming channel that specializes in broadcasting select motorsports content. Effective immediately, MAVTV SELECT will broadcast premium motorsports and automotive racing, including Pro Motocross, Late Model Dirt, Pro Pulling, ARCA Menards Series and more racing entertainment through Live TV on Plex.