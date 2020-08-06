Bell On Podium In USAC Eastern Midget Week At Kutztown

Christopher Bell finished third to lead Toyota at the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Championship’s Eastern Midget Week feature at Action Track USA, Wednesday night.

The NASCAR star returned to the seat of a midget car for the first time since the Chili Bowl Nationals with Tucker-Boat Motorsports (TBM). Starting from the seventh position, he eventually moved into the top three on lap 23 and remained there through the final seven laps.

Bell was one of three Toyota-powered drivers capturing a top-five finishing position on the night as Justin Grant placed fourth for Petry Motorsports and 17-year-old Cannon McIntosh rounded out the top-five. The Keith Kunz Motorsports driver registered one of the most impressive drives of the night, charging from the 18th starting position into the top five.

Four more Toyota drivers earned top-10 showings with Chase Johnson in sixth, Buddy Kofoid, who ran as high as second, was seventh, Tanner Carrick eighth and Daison Pursley was tenth.

USAC point leader Chris Windom got caught up in a three-car incident just before the midway point of the race and would eventually place 13th. It was just the second time in 16 events that Windom has finished outside of the top-five. He continues to lead the championship race by 74 points over race winner Tyler Courtney.

USAC’s Eastern Midget Week heads to Bridgeport Speedway in Swedesboro, New Jersey, for round two on Thursday night.

Toyota USAC Action Track USA Results

Christopher Bell – 3rd

Justin Grant – 4th

Cannon McIntosh – 5th

Chase Johnson – 6th

Buddy Kofoid – 7th

Tanner Carrick – 8th

Daison Pursley – 10th

Chris Windom – 13th

Andrew Layser – 15th

Emerson Axsom – 16th

Dillon Welch – 17th

* Winner – Tyler Courtney (non-Toyota)

TRD PR