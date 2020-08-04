Back-To-Back Races For ARCA West In Pacific Northwest

The ARCA Menards Series West travels to the Pacific Northwest this week for back-to-back events at Evergreen Speedway in Washington and Douglas County Speedway in Oregon.

The series visits Evergreen Speedway in Monroe, Wash., for the ENEOS / NAPA AUTO PARTS 100 on Friday afternoon – then heads approximately 375 miles south for the ENEOS / NAPA AUTO PARTS 150 at Douglas County Speedway in Roseburg, Ore., on Saturday night.

Bill McAnally Racing has garnered multiple wins at the two tracks and the team’s lineup of talented young rookie drivers this year are aiming to continue that success this week.

Jesse Love, driver of the No. 19 NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry, has had a tremendous start to the season – scoring two wins and two runner-up finishes in four races. He leads the championship standings by 17 points. Gracie Trotter – coming off a career-best, third-place finish in the No. 99 ENEOS Toyota Camry – is third in the standings.

Giovanni Scelzi is sixth in points and Holley Hollan is eighth. Scelzi drives the No. 16 NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota Camry, while Hollan wheels the No. 50 JBL / NAPA Filters / NAPA Belts & Hoses Toyota Camry.

Friday’s event at Evergreen Speedway will mark the 60th series race hosted by the fairgrounds track, dating back to 1964. BMR has been to Victory Lane seven times at the .646-mile oval.

Saturday’s race is at a venue that could be considered as a home track to BMR. Bill McAnally and his promotional staff staged the 13 series events held at Douglas County Speedway since 2002. His race team won 10 of those races, including eight of the past nine.

BMR has special plans for sponsor guests who will be in attendance at the events. A group of guests from NAPA’s Distribution Center in Seattle will be provided a VIP experience at Evergreen Speedway. A group of guests from the NAPA Distribution Center in Portland, meanwhile, will receive VIP treatment at Douglas County Speedway, including garage access and dinner with the team.

An NGK VIP crew member will be honored at both races.

In addition, ENEOS, BBB Industries, NAPA Filters and Gates Corp., - who have been instrumental in their support of the races at Monroe and Roseburg – will have guests in attendance.

In keeping with state and county regulations, a limited number of fans will be allowed in attendance at Douglas County Speedway on Saturday.

Running two races in two days in the Pacific Northwest is nothing new to the ARCA Series West. The circuit, known then as the NASCAR Winston West Series, often featured back-to-back races at tracks in Washington and Oregon during the 1960s and ‘70s.

