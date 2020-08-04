CANCELED - USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series Grandview

Due to the fast-approaching Tropical Storm Isaias and the forecast of high winds and heavy rain, Tuesday's scheduled USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget l Championship event at Grandview Speedway has been canceled.

The remainder of USAC's Eastern Midget Week is on as scheduled:

Wednesday, August 5: Action Track USA (Kutztown, PA)

Thursday, August 6: Bridgeport Speedway (Bridgeport, NJ)

Friday, August 7: Path Valley Speedway Park (Spring Run, PA)

Saturday, August 8: Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway (Newmanstown, PA)

USAC PR

