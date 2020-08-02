Summit Modifieds Finale at Kokomo Postponed, Makeup Date TBD

Continued rainfall overnight has saturated the Kokomo Speedway grounds, forcing the postponement of Sunday's $5,000-to-win DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals portion of the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series' Hoosier Dirt Shootout.

While the makeup date has yet to be determined, DIRTcar officials are actively working with track, event and World of Outlaws officials to find a suitable time to return to the facility with full intention of completing the program.

The Summit Modifieds next race at The Bullring at RICO Fairgrounds on Monday, August 10. Catch all the action live on DIRTVision presented by Drydene with your Fast Pass subscription, and be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SummerNationals for all future updates from the tour.

DIRTcar Series PR