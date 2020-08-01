Summit Modified Finale at Kokomo Pushed to Sunday

Rain showers ascending over the Kokomo Speedway just before the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Last Chance Showdown portion of the Hoosier Dirt Shootout has forced track and DIRTcar officials to postpone the remainder of Saturday’s $5,000-to-win finale to Sunday, August 2.

Gates will open at noon, Hot Laps will start the on-track action at 2 p.m. Racing will resume with the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series Last Chance Showdown, followed by the Summit Modifieds Last Chance Showdowns.

Catch all the action LIVE on DIRTVision presented by Drydene with your Fast Pass subscription. Those who ordered Saturday's race will receive access to Sunday's program.

DIRTcar Series PR