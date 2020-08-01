GMS Racing ARCA Toledo Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

- Sam Mayer was fastest in the only practice session of the weekend and qualified fifth for Friday night's event. Mayer quietly worked his way up to the third position by the first scheduled race break. The team took on fuel and right side tires during the break.

- Mayer took over the second position on the restart and took over the lead on Lap 104. Mayer held the lead until the second race break on Lap 150. The team took on four tires and fuel and led the field to green with less than 50 laps to go. The caution came out just a few laps later, but Mayer was able to control the lead and would go on to capture his first win at Toledo Speedway.

- This is Mayer's first career ARCA Menards Series victory.

- This is Mayer's fifth consecutive top-five finish in ARCA competition this season.

"I've been waiting over a year for this. So to finally get that first win, especially at a track like Toledo is definitely very special. I'm definitely starting to like this place a lot more now that we've won. We had a really good Chevy tonight. I can't thank the Why Not You Foundation enough for letting us support them and to have them on the car. It means a lot to have every single one of these foundations on the car. I can't think of a better way to do it than to dominate the second half of the race.

It turned out to be easy, but I didn't think it would be quite that easy. Towards the beginning it really wasn't as great. I said it was going to be a late run car and it turned out to be great all around. I really can't thank GMS Racing enough for the support and giving me this awesome Chevy to win tonight and hopefully we can come out and win tomorrow too! Mardy (Lindley, crew chief) is probably the smartest one out here and I can't thank him and my guys enough for everything they do at GMS Racing."