Indian Motorcycle Integrates Apple CarPlay®

Racing News
Thursday, Jul 30 127
Indian Motorcycle Integrates Apple CarPlay®

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, announced today the integration of Apple CarPlay® to its model year 2020 lineup of bikes equipped with the 7” Ride Command system. Continuing its mission to further enhance the riding experience, this latest update continues to deliver industry-leading technology which provides riders with a way to stay connected while out on the road.

 

Apple CarPlay® is now supported on 2020 Chieftain, Roadmaster and Challenger models with navigation. iPhone® users can easily access Apple Music, Maps, send messages with Siri and more through the Ride Command 7” screen and a supported Bluetooth headset (not included) – all on a user-friendly interface that iPhone users will instantly recognize. This integration also increases global accessibility to navigation. 

 

Apple CarPlay is just one of several improvements made to Indian Motorcycle’s leading Ride Command system. Riders can now expect improved navigation location management, improved boot time, audio muting and control improvements (including navigation audio), widget fixes and a new fuel economy widget, and improved search functionality within navigation. 

 

Owners can stay up-to-date with the latest technology by accessing a simple, free software download at home or through their local dealership which can be located on IndianMotorcycle.com.

 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Weller and Heger Victorious in UTV; Chiaramonte, Denney, and Siewers Top Juniors IMSA Drivers’ Love for Road America Runs Deep »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top