SVRA Announces MAVTV show

Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) today announced that its first-ever TV show featuring America’s premiere vintage racing organization will premiere this Sunday, August 2, on MAVTV at 9:30 am.

In all, there will be eight airings of four episodes throughout August. In addition to the August 2 premiere the other episodes will be presented at 9:30 am and 12:30 pm on August 9, 16, 23, and 30.

“This is the culmination of a lot of work to build the SVRA and SpeedTour brands,” said Tony Parella, SVRA CEO and majority owner of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. “Since I acquired SVRA in 2012 all of my team has worked diligently to build a special national platform that provides a unique and diverse auto racing option for fans, competitors, and sponsors alike. Trans Am has a strong history of television coverage and we are bringing SVRA and everything about SpeedTour weekends into the mainstream motorsports conversation.”

Each episode presents two-to-three storylines following drivers and teams throughout a SpeedTour weekend. Episodes focus on the Road Atlanta, Laguna Seca, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway weekends from 2019, as well as Sebring in 2020. While the focus is SVRA, all aspects of SpeedTour are incorporated into the presentations. The season promotional trailer can be obtained at this link.

The MAVTV series is a logical extension of bringing the best in vintage racing to fans through video. In March SVRA rolled out a full-service digital media platform to provide live SpeedTour coverage. Fans around the globe can enjoy live competition through free streaming media to their phones, and computers. Free downloads of the enabling apps are available for both Apple and Android. Love coverage is also available through the SVRA YouTube channel.