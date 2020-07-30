Logan Bearden ready for Friday Night Lights at Five Flags Speedway

Returning to the Late Model scene this weekend, Logan Bearden and his Bearden Motorsports team travel east to the panhandle of the Sunshine State ready for a competitive Friday night dose of Super Late Model racing at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway.



With the competition expected to be stout in the Southern Super Series (SSS) event, Bearden and his family-owned team are prepared to roll the dice and take on some of short track’s finest and hopefully bring home his first winner’s trophy of the 2020 season.



“I feel really good about this weekend,” said Bearden. “I’ve been putting in a lot of work not only in the shop but in the gym as well making sure that I’m in shape for these hot summer races and getting prepared for the even longer ones at the end of the year.”



In the crop of the summer, Florida is known for its intense humidity which can make conditions feel unbearable at times, but with an intense focus on his physical conditioning, Bearden feels his recent work will pay off in more ways than one Friday night



“I’m drinking a lot of fluid which includes bottles and bottles of water,” added Bearden. “I’m also been downing pedialyte for the electrolytes and trying to just keep the heart rate up. Hydration is super key in these summer months and especially at places like Five Flags.



“If you’re in good condition and feeling well – you’re bound to do a better job behind the wheel.”



Knowing Friday night’s race is important to Bearden and his team, the Leander, Tex. native says he has been somewhat satisfied with his on-track results this year but admits there is a lot more to be done.



“Yes, I am happy we are starting to become more consistent with our finishes and making good gains on our car speed wise,” explained Bearden.



“But, what we need to work on is mainly me. I have struggled in qualifying trim for some reason, so that is something I need to work on – not only for this weekend but trying to get ahead for these end of the year races coming up.



“We all know that starting near the front, especially at short tracks is crucial towards making the race a success. I’m going to keep digging though and hope as a team we continue to make gains as our 2020 season continues.”



With two top-10 finishes in the Blizzard Series double header last month, Bearden is a fan of racing at Five Flags Speedway and insists the race track is a driver’s race track.



“Five Flags is a fun race track,” sounded Bearden. “You can make the outside (lane) work on some restarts and the track has some good character to it being that the racing surface is wore out, so it produces good racing and puts the race into the drivers’ hands.



“We were decent at Five Flags last month, but we want to be better, we have to be better. “We’re seventh in Blizzard points heading into the third race of the season, so it would be awesome to leave Friday night knowing we made gains all the way around.”



In addition to Parker Electric, FixYourGenerator.com, Bearden Automotive, All in Designs and Frazier Motorsports will all serve as partners for the No. 66 Chevrolet this weekend at Five Flags Speedway.



For more on Logan Bearden, please visit LoganBearden.com, like his Facebook page (Logan Bearden Racing) or follow him on Twitter @LoganBearden66.



Logan Bearden Racing PR