New contact heading to NASCAR Heat 5 on July 30

Developer 704Games and publisher Motorsport Games have announced that the first major DLC update for NASCAR Heat 5, officially licensed by NASCAR, will be available to purchase on July 30. This new content pack, included in the Season Pass and priced at $12.99 for non-Season Pass players, includes 41 NASCAR Cup Series paint schemes, 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series schemes, and three new in-game challenges.

The following paint schemes are included in the DLC Pack:

NASCAR Cup Series: Alex Bowman (Axalta), Alex Bowman (Cincinnati), Aric Almirola (Pure Farmland), Austin Dillon (Keep America Beautiful), Brad Keselowski (Alliance Parts), Chad Finchum (Smithbuilt), Chase Elliott (Hooters), Chase Elliott (Mountain Dew Zero), Chase Elliott (Unifirst), Chris Buescher (Sunny D), Christopher Bell (Procore), Clint Bowyer (Blue Def), Cole Custer (Haas Tooling), Corey LaJoie (Drydene), Corey LaJoie (Pala Casino), Daniel Suarez (Commscope), Denny Hamlin (FedEx Freight), Denny Hamlin (FedEx Ground), Erik Jones (Craftsman), Erik Jones (Sports Clips), Erik Jones (Stanley), J.H. Nemecheck (Berrys Bulletts), J.H. Nemecheck (FAS), Joey Gase (Donate Life), Joey Logano (AAA SoCal), Kevin Harvick (Jimmy Johns), Kurt Busch (Gear Wrench), Kyle Busch (Fudge Brownie), Kyle Busch (Snickers White), Martin Truex Jr. (SiriusXM), Michael McDowell (FR8 Auctions), Ryan Blaney (Advance Auto), Ryan Blaney (Pennzoil/Menards), Ryan Newman (Koch), Ryan Preece (Velveeta), Timmy Hill (Roof Claim), Tyler Reddick (Alsco), Tyler Reddick (I Am Second), Tyler Reddick (Tame the Beast), William Byron (Color of the Year) and William Byron (Hertz).

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Anthony Alfredo (Anderson's Maple Syrup), Austin Cindric (Odyssey Battery), Brandon Jones (Toyota Service Centers), Brandon Jones (Turtle Wax/Menards), Chase Briscoe (Highpoint), Daniel Hemric (Southpoint), Joe Graf Jr. (Bucked Up Energy), Noah Gragson (Nationwide Children’s), Tommy Joe Martins (Skyview) and Vinnie Miller (Koolbox).

NASCAR Heat 5 is available now on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It delivers the ultimate NASCAR video game experience, with 34 authentic tracks across the country in single-player, two-player split-screen, and online multiplayer for up to 40 racers.

Motorsport Games PR