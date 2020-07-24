Motorsports 2021 show and five indoor race dates booked for 2021 off-season

Dates for the 37th annual Motorsports Racecar and Trade Show and five Indoor Auto Racing Series events have been secured at four different venues for the 2020-2021 off-season. Specific event information, however, remains on pause by Len Sammons Productions until ever changing COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions become clearer for the three different states that these indoor events are held annually.

“Our hopes is that we can promote all five events, but at this point there is no way of knowing,” said Len Sammons.

The Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2021 Presented by Sunoco Distributed by Insinger Performance Race Car and Trade Show will return to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA for a 13th consecutive year on Friday January 22nd thru Sunday January 24th.

Organizers await possible social distancing requirement changes to the Motorsports show floor plan for the 220,000 square feet show before being able to commit to sales and location assignments.

The 2020 Indoor Auto Racing Series fueled by VP Racing Fuels season finale was postponed by the COVID-19 virus a day before it was scheduled to begin in March in Syracuse, N.Y. That second annual event has now been tentative rescheduled and will kick-off the 2021 Indoor Season at the New York State Fairgrounds Exposition Center on Friday and Saturday nights November 20th and 21st.

“Much like other sports held indoors, COVID-19 restrictions remain unclear and ever changing at this point,” said Sammons.

“Obviously the most tentative event would be the first in late November in Syracuse, but we would love to host that event for all the fans and racers so eager to attend earlier this year before it was cancelled at the last minute.”

The Indoor ‘Concrete” Series featuring the TQ Midgets, Champ Karts and Slingshot is scheduled to continue at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa. on Friday and Saturday, January 8th and 9th for the sixth consecutive year.

The weekend after the Motorsports show the 19th annual Indoor Auto Racing Series events inside N.J.’s historical Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall are on the calendar. The NAPA Know How weekend in AC will be held January 29 and 30 in 2021.

The only LSP Indoor Series event held on a clay racing surface comes up next on the schedule. The fourth annual East Coast Indoor Dirt Nationals featuring the 600 Micro Sprints is set to return to Trenton, N.J.’s CURE Insurance Arena on February 19 & 20.

The 2021 season finale would then follow back in Syracuse, N.Y. on March 12 - 13.

“The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center opened last week to several small shows, but it had been closed as all the arena’s our Indoor Auto Racing Series events are held in since late March,” said Sammons.

“Our dates are secured with each venue and host hotel. Our commitment is to hold each event but at this point we cannot make any firm plans. With our first event still four months away, we feel we have plenty of time to wait during these very turmoil times.”

Further Indoor Auto Racing Series information, including advance ticket sales, for each event remains on hold until COVID-19 restrictions become clearer. Check IndoorAutoRacing.com for updates as they become available. All Indoor Series entries from the March 2020 event will roll over to the 2021 season.

Those interested in receiving one of the new colorful show brochures when they are printed can drop an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with name, address and phone number or call Danny Sammons at 609-888-3618. Information will also be posted at the show web-site, www.motorsportstradeshow.com when available.

AARN PR