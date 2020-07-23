PRA Tour Releases Entry Forms For 602 Super Ltds & Mods

Entry forms for the 2020 Prestoria Racing Association (PRA) Tours opener at Caraway Speedway are now available for the PRA 602 Super Limiteds and PRA 602 Tour Modifieds. Racers from across the Carolinas are counting down the days as the 2020 season finally kicks off on Saturday, August 1st. Two of the country's most affordable and racer-friendly divisions will be joined by Limited Late Models/Challengers, Mini Stocks, and U-Cars in beginning Caraway Speedway's 55th consecutive year of operation under the leadership of the Hackett family. The 602 Super Limiteds will compete for 60 laps, while a Modified star-filled 602 Tour Modified feature will go for 35 laps.



"We're excited to get these entry forms out for the 602 Super Limiteds and 602 Tour Modifieds," said PRA Tours President and Caraway Speedway owner, Darren Hackett. "We've had some cars practicing at Caraway for several weeks now and we will get another open practice under our belts this Saturday and then get ready for the season opener on August 1st."



602 Tour teams will be allowed purchase Hoosier d800 tires from series or Hoosier Asphalt South. Teams can also use tires left from last season. The durometer rule from last year will no longer be in effect. Limited Late Models/Challengers will have the option to race on 4 Hoosier scuff f45s or 3 f45s and 1 new Hoosier f45. The Mini Stock race will be 30 laps, paying $300 to win and $50 to start, courtesy of V's Barbershop of Winston Salem, NC.



PRA Tours is currently working with local health officials to allow limited fan attendance in the grandstands based on CDC social distancing guidelines. Trackside parking will be available to allow overflow pit parking with a 6-ft buffer between vehicles that will be clearly marked. All participants will be required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. Hand sanitizing stations will be available for the infield pits and trackside parking. Another open practice will be available at Caraway Speedway this Saturday from 4:30 PM until dark for any cars that would like to get some laps on the track.



PRA Tour dates for Super Late Models and Tour-Type Modifieds, along with the other tour divisions that are currently scheduled, will continue as previously announced, with possible additional dates and more information coming soon. The 18th Annual North-South Shootout is still planned for November 5-7 at Hickory Motor Speedway and will again feature the Tour-Type Modifieds, Super Late Models, 602 Tour and more.



All the action gets under way on Saturday, August 1 at Caraway Speedway with pits opening at 4 PM and racing set to start at 8 PM.



The PRA Tour is the exclusive sanctioning body for Tour-Type Modifieds, Super Late Model, and Limited Late Model racing in the United States, featuring the North-South Shootout at Hickory Motor Speedway as its premier event. For any information concerning the PRA Tour please contact Darren Hackett at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . For more information please go to pratours.com. And, don’t forget to “Like” the PRA Tours on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @PRATours to keep up with breaking news as it happens.



PRA Tour PR