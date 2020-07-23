Tickets On Sale For 2020 Osky Challenges

Closing in on the month of August means fans and teams are a step closer to the Sage Fruit Ultimate Challenge presented by Searsboro Telephone Co. and Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge presented by Musco Lighting at Southern Iowa Speedway.

Starting with the Sage Fruit Ultimate Challenge presented by Searsboro Telephone Co. on Sunday, August 9, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network and POWRi Lucas Oil Wingless Auto Racing League will take to the half-mile oval for a pair of $4,000 to win A-Features thanks to Country Builders Construction.

Moving to Outlaw 410 Sprint Cars and RaceSaver Sprint Cars on Monday, August 10, the 25th annual Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge presented by Musco Lighting, payouts will again be bolstered by Country Builders Construction with 410 portion of the program now paying $11,000 to win, and 305 competition going for $2,000 to win.

A party surrounded by Sprint Cars, the Infield Party Pass is the best value for fans at $25 per day, with young admitted for $5. General Admission seating in the Grandstands is $30 for adults and $15 for youth. Tickets can be purchased by calling (515) 957-0020.

Social Distancing and the use of Face Masks is highly recommended. Those wanting to distance effectively are encouraged to utilize the Infield Party Pass as it gives you the greatest freedom of mobility. All fans are also encouraged to bring and use Hand Sanitizer.

Sunday, August 9, and Monday, August 10 will open at 3:00 P.M. for fans to begin pulling into the infield. Grandstand open at 5:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 7:00 P.M. and Racing at 7:30 P.M. (CT).

Southern Iowa Speedway is located at the Southern Iowa Fairgrounds in Oskaloosa, Iowa. For more information, detailed directions, and even history, log onto http://www. oskychallenges.com .

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).