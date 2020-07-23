MAVTV SELECT’s Rapid Growth Continues

MAVTV, the only television network in the U.S. dedicated solely to motorsports, has spent the first half of 2020 expanding the availability of the network’s recently launched digital streaming service “MAVTV SELECT.” Created in response to the increased popularity of digitally streamed entertainment and rise in demand for motorsports and automotive content, MAVTV SELECT offers racing enthusiasts free, easily accessible motorsports content including Pro Motocross, Late Model Dirt, Pro Pulling, ARCA Menards Series and more on a variety of platforms.



MAVTV SELECT is currently available on Samsung TV Plus, STIRR, VIZIO SmartCast™, and The Roku Channel…easily accessible to 70 million users of those digital devices, apps, and smart TV platforms. Programming for MAVTV SELECT includes content from Lucas Oil Studios’ vast motorsports library, as well as unique and original motorsports content developed exclusively for MAVTV SELECT.



“It’s been a big year for MAVTV and motorsports fans around the world who demand direct access to their favorite motorsports programming,” said Dan Teitscheid, President, MAVTV Motorsports Network. “With consumers looking for new and expanded opportunities to access content, MAVTV SELECT is making sure race fans are capable of finding the content they want to watch in a quick and easy fashion.”



MAVTV SELECT is a free 24/7 channel that specializes in providing viewers with motorsports entertainment that complements MAVTV’s traditional linear channel - MAVTV Motorsports Network. Motorsports enthusiasts can enjoy racing content from across the spectrum, including classic races and industry events, figure 8 competitions, build shows, and more. MAVTV’s new digital streaming service will broadcast nothing but the best grassroots motorsports content available anywhere.



MAVTV PR