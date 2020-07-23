NASCAR GP UK at Brands Hatch to return in 2021

Brands Hatch’s annual NASCAR-headlined extravaganza, American SpeedFest, has sadly been cancelled for 2020. All ticket-holders for this year’s event will be written to very soon with details on how to manage their booking online, including information on how to claim a full refund or to carry their booking across to 2021.



MSV and EuroNASCAR both hoped to be able to reschedule the event later this season, however the potential for further disruption to international travel due to COVID-19, coupled with a shortage of date options at the Kent circuit, has led to the mutual decision to cancel the 2020 edition entirely.



Both parties remain fully committed to Brands Hatch’s showpiece family event, which will return in summer 2021 with another super-sized helping of Stateside-inspired fun. Further details, including the date of the 2021 event, will be announced in due course.



“This is a very exceptional situation and we have to act in the interest of all the parties involved, from teams and drivers to partners and sponsors. Our amazing fans are a huge part of the American SpeedFest and we will work together with MSV Motorsport to offer them the best ever event in 2021 and beyond,” said NASCAR Whelen Euro Series President - CEO Jerome Galpin.



MSV Motorsport Events Manager David Willey said: “We’re obviously very disappointed that we won’t be hosting the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series in 2020. It’s an event that we all love putting on, but it simply wasn’t possible for us to find a way to make a replacement date work this year. SpeedFest will return stronger than ever though, and we’re all looking forward to welcoming back race fans, car owners, and the entire EuroNASCAR team as soon as possible. This only makes us more determined to work hard and deliver a show stopping experience in 2021.”



The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series will be back in action on September 12-13 at Vallelunga, Italy. The 2020 season will include five events and conclude at Valencia, Spain on December 5-6.

NWES PR